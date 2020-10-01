Coronavirus contact-tracing app now available for teenagers

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 contact-tracing mobile phone app is now available for younger people to download.

The StopCOVID NI app, which was launched for those aged over 18 in July, is now available for children between the ages of 11 and 17-years-old.

More than a fifth of the population appear to have downloaded the app already, as the current total is close to 400,000.

The Health Minister has predicted that “teenage clicks” will help take downloads for the app over the half million mark.

The Department has described it as an important boost for the fight against Covid-19. Credit: Pacemaker

Since the app's launch in the summer, meetings have been held with the Commissioner for Children & Young People, the Information Commissioner’s Office and representatives from the Children’s Law Centre, in order to ensure appropriate and safe access to the app for younger people, within the legal constraints of GDPR and safeguarding.

The Department of Health say this has now been achieved with the newly updated version available from this week.

They also believe it is the first proximity app in the world to be designed for use with this age group.

Robin Swann said: “This is a really positive and welcome development. The StopCOVID NI app is now available for teenage clicks and I am confident this will help push the download total above 500,000 and beyond.

“The more people with this app active on their smart phones, the more effective it will be. It will make a significant contribution to reducing the spread of the virus by speeding up notification of infection risk and advising self-isolation where required.

He continued: “I would reassure young people and everyone else that the app protects their privacy. The Government does not know who you are, where you are, or who you have been with.

“The app uses anonymised smartphone data to let you down you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. "