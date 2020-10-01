Covid-19 related deaths accounted for 10.9% of all deaths in Northern Ireland over six months, a government statistics agency has found.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published the data on Thursday relating to the 875 Covid-19 related deaths in the region in the last six months.

The figure differs from the Department of Health figures to date, which on Wednesday totalled 579.

The NISRA data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

NISRA used age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) for comparison purposes.

The Covid-19 related ASMR for March to August was 55.2 per 100,000 persons.

Males had a significantly higher rate of death linked to Covid-19: the ASMR for males was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 of the male population compared with 45.8 deaths per 100,000 females.

The greater Belfast area saw the most Covid-19 related deaths.

In the Belfast City Council area, there were 90 deaths per 100,000, followed by the neighbouring Antrim and Newtownabbey with 73.1 per 100,000.

A further breakdown in terms of parliamentary constituency boundaries reveals that West Belfast had the highest rate in the city, with 113.9 per 100,000, followed by North Belfast (93.5) and East Belfast (90.8).

Fermanagh and Omagh council area had the lowest rates with 17.2 per 100,000.

Covid-19 rates were also found to be highest in the 20% most deprived areas, at 66 deaths per 100,000 population compared with 55.2 per 100,000 persons for Northern Ireland as a whole.

Meanwhile, 102 of the 875 (11.7%) Covid-19 related deaths were persons of working age (aged 20-69), of which the largest group (40 persons; 39.2%) were in the skilled trades, elementary occupations or process, plant and machine operative occupational groups.