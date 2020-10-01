Tributes paid to Ballymena fire victim Brooke Reid McMaster

A 12-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Ballymena has been named as Brooke Reid McMaster.

A blaze broke out in the Staffa Drive area of Ballykeel at about 5.45pm on Wednesday evening.

The twelve-year-old's body was recovered by firefighters after extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is understood to have started in a bedroom.

Local residents have expressed shock and sadness, with many posting messages of sympathy for the family - who are well-known in the area - on social media.

Pastor Thomas Todd, from Ballykeel Pentecostal Church, told UTV he had spoken with the family and that they were struggling to come to terms with the loss.

He paid tribute to the victim as a “quite quiet, well-behaved, friendly” young girl who was “always very pleasant, very polite”.