Two coronavirus-related deaths in NI in 24 hours

Video report by UTV Correspondent Sharon O'Neill:

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, and 259 new cases, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures bring the official death toll for the region to 581, but that figure is expected to be higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The 259 new cases were out of 2,893 individuals tested.

There are been 1,979 cases in the last seven days – a large number of them in the Derry City and Strabane (486) and Belfast (425) areas.

Seventy people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital – nine are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

There are currently 28 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.

The latest data comes a day after Health Minister Robin Swann warned that Northern Ireland was at "a crossroads" and that it was inevitable that further restrictions would have to be imposed.

The NI Executive is meeting on Thursday to discuss next steps.