Another patient dies with Covid-19 at Daisy Hill Hospital

Another patient has died with Covid-19 at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

The Southern Trust confirmed the news on Friday, bringing the tally of fatalities connected to the male medical ward to six.

A total of 28 staff and 13 patients have tested positive.

A trust spokeswoman said: "We again express our profound sorrow to the family of the patient who has passed away.

"We can confirm that the independent serious adverse incident review is currently under way and all deaths will be included as part of this process."

A serious adverse incident is defined as any event or circumstance that led or could have led to serious unintended or unexpected harm, loss or damage to patients.

The total number of patients connected to the haematology ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh who have tested positive remains at 14, the southern trust added.

Six patients who had a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 have died.

Out of 150 staff tested, 23 members were positive for the virus.

Twenty-four staff have now returned to work out of forty-five who were off self-isolating.