DUP's Jim Shannon self-isolating after contact with SNP MP Margaret Ferrier

DUP's Jim Shannon is self-isolating after he was seated at the same dining table as Margaret Ferrier.

The suspended SNP MP is under pressure to resign after travelling to London from Scotland while awaiting a coronavirus test result, and then returning north of the border having received a positive response.She has been encouraged by her own leader Nicola Sturgeon to quit her role representing the constituency Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

In a statement, the MP for Strangford said he was seated at the same dining table as Ms Ferrier on Monday evening, while observing proper social distancing.

It read: "On Wednesday evening, the Speaker’s Office alerted Mr Shannon that he had been identified as a close contact of an individual who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Upon receiving this news, Mr Shannon immediately self-isolated and on Thursday afternoon he received a negative Covid-19 test result.

"Mr Shannon sought and at all times has followed the advice of Public Health England and the House of Commons’ Covid-19 team in dealing with every element of this incident.

As a precaution, Mr Shannon is self-isolating at home."