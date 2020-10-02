A man who spat on and tried to bite police officers after waking up outside an all-night party in north Belfast has been jailed for five months.

Robert Allsopp also attempted to head-butt another PSNI constable called to a block of flats during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 38-year-old, of Linen Court in Armagh, was convicted of four assaults on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police went to Finn House at Queens Parade in the New Lodge area in the early hours of May 20 amid reports of a noisy party.

An ambulance was called when Allsopp was discovered unconscious in a stairwell.

However, he then came round and started to shout and swear at the officers, according to the prosecution.

He was put in handcuffs but kicked out and twice tried to head-butt one of the officers.

During the outburst Allsopp also attempted to bite one of those arresting him on the hand.

A Crown lawyer said: "He was escorted to a Landrover where he spat at a constable, making contact with his face."

The police officers were forced to restrain him further as he again tried to kick them in the chest and legs.

Defence counsel Samantha Madden described it as "an unsavoury incident".

She said Allsopp, a father-of-three, was under the influence of substances and has no memory of his actions.

"He's very embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour," Ms Madden added.

Imposing a five-month term, District Judge George Conner said: "Those who spit on police officers, particularly in the current situation, must expect custodial sentences."