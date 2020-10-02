NISRA coronavirus-related death toll rises to 901

Five deaths involving Covid-19 recorded last week have brought the death toll in Northern Ireland to 901, according to the NI Statistics and Research Agency.

NISRA records data differently to the Department of Health, basing its figures on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

The Department of Health bases its data on patients having tested positive for Covid-19.

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health up to 25 September was 578.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, and 259 new cases.

The latest figures bring the official death toll, as reported by the Department for Health, for the region to 581.

While testing has been stepped up, the percentage of positive results has significantly increased.

Of the 901 deaths recorded by NISRA, 53.6% happened in hospital, 39.5% in care homes, 0.9% in hospices, and 6% at residential addresses or other locations.

According to NISRA, people aged 75 and over have accounted 79% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 25 September.