One more coronavirus-related death and 934 cases in NI in 24 hours

One more person who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The official death toll now stands at 582, but that figure is expected to significantly increase when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the figure has already moved past the 900 mark.

The Department of Health has also recorded 934 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 6,038 individuals tested.

There have been 2,623 cases in the last seven days.

Numbers have been highest in the Derry City and Strabane area (637 cases in seven days), followed by Belfast (551).

There are currently 65 people in hospital with coronavirus – nine are being treated in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

There are 28 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.