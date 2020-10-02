Rise in positive cases 'floored me' says Health Minister

The Health Minister has expressed his shock at the rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to UTV, Robin Swann said the news 'floored' him.

"We've been looking at increases over the last number of days but never did I expect that figure to be today's figure - 934."

When the Chief Medical and Chief Scientific Advisor were saying in two to three weeks time we could be reporting 1,000 cases per day... we're here and it's today. Robin Swann, Health Minister

Pushed on whether the current restrictions that are in place for most of Northern Ireland are enough, the Health Minister said they are starting to have an effect.

"The restrictions that we have in place with regards to the reduction of people who can meet within their own households and in their gardens have been in place for just over a week, so we would have expected to see those (restrictions) having an effect.

"We are seeing some local district areas where they are having an effect, Mid and East Antrim being one.

"The one where we've taken further action, and we took it yesterday as an Executive, is in the Derry City and Strabane local council area."

Mr Swann did not give an answer on whether Northern Ireland could face a full lockdown before Halloween, but said the CMO and Chief Scientific Advisor are 'working up a number of options'.

"There's already conversations around what a circuit-breaker may look like, when we would introduce it and how intense it would be," he added.

'Catch yourself on'

Speaking directly to those who are flouting the rules, Robin Swann said to 'catch yourself on' and 'wise up'.

"Those interactions that you're going to be having in the next couple of days and weeks are leading to the increases of positive cases of Covid … they will lead to hospitalisation and possibly the death of your loved ones.

"This isn't me scaremongering - the number of positive cases that we see today will translate into those things. So those people who think they're immune, those people who think they're above this virus, I'm saying to you now that you're not."