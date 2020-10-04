North Belfast man dies in 'tragic incident' in Turkey

The death of a man from north Belfast in Turkey has been described as "tragic" by local MP John Finucane.

The Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast said "the community of North Belfast were devastated to learn of a tragic incident involving three North Belfast men in Turkey."

North Belfast MP John Finucane

It is understood that the two other men are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Local SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker also offered his thoughts and prayers to those affected.

Mr Finucane said the community must "rally around" the families of those affected and provide them with support.

Mr Finucane stated his intention to make immediate contact with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs "to request all the necessary support be urgently put in place to assist the families.”