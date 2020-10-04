Northern Ireland records 462 new Covid-19 cases

Northern Ireland has recorded 462 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour period.

There has been one further death reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 584.

It comes as a 46-year-old woman was charged with breaching coronavirus regulations in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

She is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged under the new legislation.

The woman is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The latest figures show that the infection rate in Derry City and Strabane has continued to increase. There are now 485.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area is up to 289.1 while Belfast has also risen to 214.8.

The area with the next highest prevalence is Mid Ulster at 180.3.

The Stormont Executive announced new restrictions for the Derry City and Strabane Council area on Thursday in an effort to stem spiralling infection numbers.

They include hospitality businesses being limited to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining, and a call to avoid unnecessary travel.

A total of 65 patients with Covid-19 were being cared for in 20 hospitals in the region on Sunday, with nine in intensive care.