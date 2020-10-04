Swann: Executive will not hesitate to bring in more Covid-19 restrictions

Northern Ireland's Executive will not hesitate to introduce further restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19 if needed, the health minister has warned.

But Robin Swann said he does not want a return to a long-term or indefinite lockdown.

His comments came as the head of health protection at the Public Health Agency warned a circuit-breaker lockdown in Northern Ireland was "almost inevitable" if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Dr Gerry Waldron said people needed to brace themselves and see how the next couple of weeks work out.

A circuit breaker is a short intensive period of strict restrictions, or lockdown, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Swann described the rise in the infection rate across the region as "deeply disturbing".

A total of 462 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour period were confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday.

There has been one further death reported.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 584.

"Our hospitals are already under growing pressure and this will inevitably intensify in the coming weeks given the extent of the new cases," Mr Swann said.

"Concrete action has been taken by Executive on a number of fronts and I will not hesitate to recommend further restrictions. Saving lives and protecting our health service must come first."

He said household contacts had been "severely curtailed" across Northern Ireland and more intensive restrictions have been introduced for Derry and Strabane local government district, in light of the data for that council area.

"Additional planned interventions are under active consideration," he added.

"I continue to be very mindful of the adverse consequences of this pandemic on society and the economy. I do not want a return to a long-term or indefinite lockdown."

He said on Sunday that any interventions must be accompanied by a concerted community wide effort to get the virus back under control.

"I really hope that by now everyone is fully aware of the scale of the crisis we are facing," Mr Swann said.

He said the health service could not fight the virus on its own and needed the whole community to "rally round and to strictly follow the public health advice".

"Social distancing is not an optional extra," he added.