616 new positive Covid-19 cases in NI in 24 hours

A total of 616 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

No further deaths have been recorded, leaving the official death toll at 584.

However, that figure is expected to significantly increase when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The new cases were recorded as 4,203 individuals were tested during that 24-hour period.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,630 cases.

Numbers have been highest in the Belfast area, with 823 cases during that time, and in Derry City and Strabane area (804).

There are currently 64 people in hospital with coronavirus – 12 are being treated in intensive care and eight are on ventilators.

There are 29 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 10 suspected outbreaks.

The family of a 64-year-old man who died after being diagnosed with Covid have begged people not to downplay the deadly virus. After being diagnosed in August, John Gracey passed away in October. The Gracey family have chosen to share their story with UTV.