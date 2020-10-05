Efforts are under way to repatriate the body of a Belfast man who died suddenly in Turkey.

Richard Molloy, 33, had been on a trip to Marmaris with friends Aaron Callaghan and Declan Carson.

They are being treated in hospital after taking ill, while Mr Molloy died in what has been reported as a "tragic incident" over the weekend.

It is understood they had travelled for dental treatment.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is helping the Molloy family to bring him home.

Colin Bell, from the charity which was set up in memory of his son who died abroad, said they hoped to bring Mr Molloy's body home by the end of the week, as long as no further Covid restrictions were introduced in the meantime.

He said he understands that Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson are responding to treatment and feeling better.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said he has spoken to the families of the young men who are making arrangements to bring them home.