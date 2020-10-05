Boy seriously injured in road crash in west Belfast

Police have said a young male has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road crash in west Belfast at the weekend.

He was struck in the Falls Road area, at the junction of Clonard Street, on Saturday at around 9.20pm.

A police sergeant said on Sunday night that his condition is described as serious.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage that may be of interest to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1917 03/10/20.