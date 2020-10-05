The Irish Government has rejected expert advice to introduce the highest level of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had previously recommended that all 26 counties be elevated to level five restrictions for the next four weeks.

That is, the highest level of the Irish Government's coronavirus plan - as the country struggles to get to grips with rising infections, with almost 1,000 cases confirmed over the weekend.

Instead, the Government has opted to move the whole country to level three, which is already in place across Dublin and Donegal.

The move will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday and is expected to be in place for three weeks, at which point the situation will be reviewed once again by the Government.

An additional 518 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded by the Republic on Monday.

There were no further deaths.

New restrictions

Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of 6 from one other household.

No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals (see below).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people.

People should remain in their county (i.e. they must not leave to travel either domestically or internationally), with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

People are asked to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

Schools, Early Learning and Childcare services should remain open. Adult and Higher Education Institutions should remain open, but are asked to review protective measures and take steps to limit congregation as much as possible.

Walk or cycle where possible so that public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only.

Sports

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter county and senior club championship – all to take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing may continue, but behind closed doors.

Non-contact training activities can continue in the outdoors and in pods of up to 15, with certain exemptions (see below).

Indoor training should be confined to individuals only and no classes are to take place.

Business and Services

All retail shops and shopping centres may remain open. All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, opticians etc. may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures.

All outdoor playgrounds, play areas, parks remain open.

Gyms/leisure centres, swimming pools may remain open for individual use only and with protective measures.

Hotels, Guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Restaurants and Cafes (including bars/pubs serving food/wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to an absolute maximum of 15 people.

Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

All indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions should close.

Religious services will move online, though places of worship may remain open for private prayer.

Over 70s & Medically Vulnerable

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement.

It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

When taking exercise outdoors, it is important to maintain 2 metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home.

It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport.

Travel for Work and Essential Purposes

Travel to and from work, or for the purposes of work and where that work cannot be done from home.

To attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products.

For vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits.

For farming purposes i.e. food production and/or care of animals

