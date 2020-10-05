An 18-year-old student from Armagh has died suddenly at her university halls in Newcastle Upon Tyne at the weekend.

Jeni Larmour was only weeks into beginning her studies at Newcastle University.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death. He is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.

A statement said Ms Larmour’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Police have been carrying out consent-based room searches at Park View student accommodation. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In a wider statement, Northumbria Police said they are investigating after the tragic deaths of four young people, including Ms Larmour, another 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man in Newcastle, as well as an 18-year-old in the town of Washington.

A statement said investigations are at a very early stage but drugs are suspected to have been a factor.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said his thoughts "go out to the families and loved ones of those who have sadly died.

He continued: "Although our investigations are still at a very early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, we are warning people against taking drugs.

"We would urge anybody thinking about taking drugs to please not take the risk. The consequences could cost you your life."

An 18-year-old from Northern Ireland has died suddenly at her university halls in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Credit: PA Images

Newcastle University has issued a statement saying: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of one of our students and our welfare teams are offering support to those affected.

"This is not Covid-related and as this is an active police investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”