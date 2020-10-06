Finance Minister proposes extra hospitality funding for north west

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said he will seek approval from the Executive for extra emergency funding to help the hospitality industry in the north west.

Pubs, restaraunts and hotels in the Derry and Strabane area have been operating under new tighter restrictions since Monday.

Tweeting on Tuesday evening, Mr Murphy said the grant scheme would assist hospitality businesses forced to close.

It is not clear how much the grant scheme would cost.The Executive is expected to meet on Wednesday.The council area of Derry and Strabane has the highest Coronavirus rate in Northern Ireland.