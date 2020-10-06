First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have announced the appointment of a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse.

Fiona Ryan will take up the position for a five-year term from 14 December 2020.

Ms Ryan, who is originally from Cork, is currently the Chief Executive of Sonas, an Irish charity which is the largest provider of frontline support services to women and child victims of domestic abuse, particularly in the Greater Dublin area.

She brings a wealth of experience in working with and understanding the needs of victims and survivors of trauma. She also has considerable leadership experience in promoting the needs of victims and survivors.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a significant appointment, and I wish Fiona well in what will be an important and sensitive role. Even against the backdrop of a pandemic, work has progressed on Historical Institutional Abuse and the redress scheme opened in March.

Victims have had to endure so much already and we have always been determined not to compound this hurt with undue delays. First Minister Arlene Foster

Ms Foster added: “In that regard, today is a further milestone in the implementation of the Hart recommendations. But we acknowledge there is much still to do. We look forward to working in partnership with Fiona in her role as COSICA in the time ahead.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Historical institutional abuse has left a legacy of pain and suffering, and its victims were the young and vulnerable. We cannot change the past, nor right its wrongs, but we can shape the future. In welcoming Fiona Ryan as Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse we are taking another significant step forward for victims.

“Today – as with every stage of this journey – my thoughts are with the victims and survivors.

"No child should have to suffer abuse at the hand of their apparent carer. No victim should have to fight so hard, or so long, for redress. It is they who are at the heart of this process and continue to drive our efforts.”