Health Minister warns NI facing ‘most challenging winter’

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that a Covid-19 second wave coinciding with usual winter pressures could make for the “most challenging” winter Northern Ireland has ever faced.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Swann outlined plans for the health service over the coming months.

“Given the sheer scale of the unknown, I do believe that the health and social care system coped well through the first Covid-19 wave,” he said.

“That was largely because of the public’s strong adherence to the measures put in place to counter the spread of the virus, meaning that the impact on services was not as severe as initially feared.

“Another important factor was the attendances at emergency departments reduced significantly during that period, which released capacity to assist with managing the pandemic.

“This may not be the case in the coming months, particularly as we move into the winter period.”

Our health and social care system is already badly bruised and scarred by COVID. But it is picking itself up and is once again ready to care for us all, despite the immense pressures on staff. Health Minister Robin Swann

Climbing numbers of cases have already led to increased restrictions on household mixing and socialising across Northern Ireland.

Areas like Derry City and Strabane and Belfast have seen particularly high numbers of cases.

It has been suggested that further restrictions are likely, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In the Republic of Ireland, the government has rejected expert advice to introduce the highest level of restrictions – level five, which is effectively a full lockdown similar to that imposed in March.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had recommended that all 26 counties be elevated to level five for the next four weeks, as Ireland struggles to get to grips with rising infections.

Almost 1,000 cases were confirmed over the weekend.

However, the government has instead opted to move the whole country to level three – which had already been in place across Dublin and Donegal.

It will be rolled out across the Republic from midnight on Wednesday and is expected to be in place for three weeks before being reviewed.

When asked about the situation in the Republic, Mr Swann said he could not see such a divergence between the government and its public health team being replicated in Northern Ireland.

Further outlining plans to cope with expected increases in demand on health services, he confirmed that Northern Ireland’s first designated Nightingale facility – at the Belfast City Hospital tower block – will maintain additional intensive care capacity for future Covid-19 waves.

“It should be noted that this additional ICU capacity will only be needed in the event of an extreme surge in demand for intensive care,” the Health Minister said.

“The Belfast City Hospital tower will remain a protected site for cancer and other specialist surgeries for as long as is possible.”

He added that the experience of the first surge had identified a role for additional step-down capacity to “support flow through hospitals and ease pressures on the system”.

Mr Swann confirmed that, as a result, he had commissioned work to begin on an additional Nightingale facility at the Whiteabbey Hospital site.

“This will be an immediate care facility providing 100 additional step-down beds, to be operational by December 2020,” he said.

While the Health Minister has said “huge efforts” are underway on rebuilding health and social care services affected by the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, they are likely to be impacted by the recent “deeply concerning” rise in cases.

Plans to publish the next phase of Trust rebuilding plans this week have been paused in light of the sharp increase.

“However, let me reassure members,” Mr Swann told the Assembly.

“Just because the publication of the plans may be paused, that does not for one moment suggest the efforts of our clinicians to support patients have been paused.

“Even with the prevailing Covid situation, I expect that the rebuilding effort will of course continue, as far as that is possible.”

Surge Planning Framework key points