Man arrested in probe into £1m of cannabis that fell off lorry

A man has been arrested as part of the police investigation following the seizure of cannabis worth £1m that was uncovered when a lorry shed its load on the M1 in Belfast.

The haul, which had been strapped to the roof of a large horse transporter-type vehicle, was seized following the incident in the vicinity of the Blacks Road junction shortly before 7am on Saturday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have now carried out follow-up searches at five properties in Hillsborough and Dromara, Co Down.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs, but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys. When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence, intimidation, and control inflicted by crime gangs on our communities. PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “We will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Drug dealers don’t care about their communities and profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn’t harming anyone else - the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.”