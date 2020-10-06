North Belfast schoolgirls hurt in 'sectarian hate crime'

Three schoolgirls have been injured in what people are describing as a "sectarian hate crime" after windows of their school bus was smashed in north BelfastThe attack happened at the junction of the Crumlin and Ligoneil Road around 2:30pm on Tuesday.The bus was carrying school pupils in the direction of Ligoneil and had a window smashed by a male youth as it waited at lights at the junction of the Crumlin Road and Ligoneil Road.Three girls on the bus sustained cuts as a result of the window being smashed.Inspector Nick Browne said: "We believe at this stage that the male youth who threw the object at the bus was in the company of two others and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black hoodie underneath. We are currently progressing a number of enquiries to identify the youths and would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 993"