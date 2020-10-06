One more death and 669 new Covid-19 cases in NI in 24 hours

One person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The official death toll now stands at 585, but that figure is expected to significantly increase when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The Department of Health has also recorded 669 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 4,571 individuals tested.

There have been 4,005 cases in the last seven days.

Numbers have been highest in the Belfast area (972 cases in the last seven days), followed by the Derry City and Strabane area (876 cases).

There are currently 85 people in hospital with coronavirus – 13 are being treated in intensive care and eight are on ventilators.

There are 31 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 10 suspected outbreaks.