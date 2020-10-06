People needing help from Belfast's soup kitchen trebles to over 1000 per week

The number of people needing help from Belfast's soup kitchen has trebled in the last six months.More than one thousand every week now use the service, and it's expecting another tidal wave of families through its doors when the furlough scheme ends at the end of October.

Volunteers hard at work at the People's Kitchen Credit: UTV

In order to cope, it has moved premises to the Farset Centre in west Belfast and been renamed the People's Kitchen.Parcels are delivered to residents in need all across Belfast, placed into regular grocery bags in order to combat the stigma associated with poverty.

It's very very important. It's like a lifeline. Just a secure, safe place Sean, People's Kitchen user

The idea is to make the delivery look like a regular online shop, to support people's cries for help.

Parcels are disguised as regular online deliveries Credit: UTV

The People's Kitchen was previously The Soup Kitchen in Donegal Street. The numbers using the service has trebled since the start of lockdown.

As well as food, essential clothing is also provided such as socks, shoes hats and gloves.

We've had a man come in a van who was an electrician just out of work, he was clearly embarrassed to be there, but we coaxed him to come in and gave him clothes for his children Linda Duffy, People's Kitchen volunteer

SDLP councilor Paul McCusker is a volunteer at the centre Credit: UTV

SDLP councilor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Paul McCusker is also a volunteer at the centre. "As the furlough is winding down, we're worried people are going to lose their jobs and struggle a lot more. So we worry it's going to be a tidal wave"In time, the centre also hopes to provide beds as well as food and clothing to those in need of shelter.

It makes you realise how lucky you are. People moan about what they haven't got - but they forget there's people out there that haven't got what they've got Rosaleen Beattie, volunteer

Watch Jane Loughrey's report here: