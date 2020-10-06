Police make 11th arrest over Newcastle drug deaths

Police have made a further arrest over the deaths of four young people in Newcastle over the weekend.One of the victims has been named as Newtownhamilton teenager, Jeni Larmour.The 18-year-old student died suddenly at her university halls of residence on Saturday morning.Jeni was only weeks into beginning her course in Architecture and Urban Planning at Newcastle University.NI teen named among sudden deaths of four young people in EnglandOn Tuesday, police in Northumbria arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.Three other men, aged 18 to 21, have been released on bail.A further seven have been released under investigation. Police have now made 11 arrests in total into their large-scale investigation.