Woman, 61, critical after Coleraine shooting

A 61-year-old woman has been critically injured in a shooting in Coleraine overnight.

Police have said a number of shots were fired at the front of a house on the Bushmills Road shortly before midnight on Monday.

A number of shots were fired at the front of the house on the Bushmills Road on Monday night. Credit: Pacemaker

The woman, who was inside the house, was shot. She was taken to hospital where her condition on Tuesday morning is described as critical.

Detectives in Coleraine are working to establish a motive for this attack and to identify those responsible.

Police at the scene of a shooting which has critically injured a woman in Coleraine. Credit: Pacemaker

They have asked for anyone who was in the area on Monday night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information, to contact them in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20. Information can also be provided online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.