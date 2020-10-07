Arrests after police vehicle rammed in Warrenpoint

Two men have been arrested after a police car was rammed in Warrenpoint, Co Down.

It happened in the Oakland Grove area overnight, after officers were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said the officers activated their blue lights to signal a Volkswagen Passat to stop, “however, the vehicle rammed the police car”.

Two men, aged 19 and 23, were subsequently arrested.

Inspector Frances McCullough said: "As a result of this incident, the two male officers in the car sustained minor injuries, however, they were able to continue on duty.

“The police vehicle has been taken off the road so it can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery.”

Police said the 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, as well as going equipped for theft and theft.

They said the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including going equipped for theft and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both men remain in custody assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident, which happened at around 2.35am on Wednesday, has been asked to come forward.