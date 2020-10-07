Concern for jobs as two Belfast pubs remain closed

Two popular Belfast pubs, the Duke of York and the Harp Bar, are set to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Commercial Court Inns, which operates the pubs, confirmed the news “with a heavy heart” on Wednesday.

A statement said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find an economically viable way to reopen these iconic venues.”

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said the news is indicative of the "real impact that Covid-19 is having on the hospitality sector" in Northern Ireland.

He added: “The toll that this has taken on iconic bars such as the Duke of York and Harp Bar speaks volumes for how deep trading restrictions are hurting.

“We are devastated for those employees who have been given this news and know that this will not have been an easy decision to make."