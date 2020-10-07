Equality Commission calls for action on better childcare provision

The Equality Commission says the need for a strategy to ensure affordable, good quality, accessible childcare “has never been greater”.

It says almost 20% of childcare facilities have not reopened since the coronavirus lockdown measures were lifted in Northern Ireland.

The commission says its discrimination advice line has had calls from parents who have been struggling to balance the demands of work and childcare.

“The figures are stark,” said Geraldine McGahey.

“Working parents trying to give their best to their jobs and help the recovery are fighting on another front – poor availability of childcare.”

The commission says 72% of workers with children under 16 live in a household where all adults work, meaning that they are likely to need childcare.

It said some employers are “responding well”, accommodating where possible requests for flexible working and working from home.

However it said other people have sought advice “because they are threatened with redundancy if they don’t come into the workplace”.

Ms McGahey urged Education Minister Peter Weir to act.

"Whilst of course we recognise the particular problems posed by the pandemic and that a revised childcare strategy will require Executive approval and significant new and sustained funding, it is also the case that the response to the Covid-19 crisis has added to, not diminished, the need for appropriate, accessible and affordable childcare provision," she said.

"It is our view that better childcare provision is fundamental to both supporting the workforce to deliver economic recovery and maximising economic participation, and we need it sooner rather than later."

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: "The priority in recent months has been to help the childcare sector cope with the unprecedented challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since April 2020, two financial support schemes have been rolled out: the Covid-19 Childcare Support Scheme and the Childcare Recovery Support Fund.

"The Covid-19 Childcare Support Scheme supported providers to provide childcare for children of key workers and vulnerable children, and the Childcare Recovery Support Fund provided financial support to assist the reopening of childcare provision in July and August 2020 to ensure childcare was available, as far as possible, for parents who needed it, to support economic recovery and return-to-work in line with the Executive Recovery Plan.

"There is no evidence to suggest that working parents are struggling to secure access to childcare at present.

"It is hoped that work on the longer-term strategy can recommence in the coming months if current pressures subside.

"Officials will continue to work with sector representatives, including the All-Party Group on Early Education and Childcare to develop options for delivering on the NDNA commitment to publish a childcare strategy and identify resources to deliver extended, affordable and high quality provision of early education and care initiatives for families with children aged three to four.”