Firefighters tackle large blaze at Lisnaskea egg factory

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large blaze at an egg factory in Lisnaskea, co Fermanagh.

It's understood the fire broke out at Ready Egg's on the Crom Road.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the food factory just before 11 o'clock on Wednesday morning.

The fire caused extensive damage to the egg factory. Credit: Press Eye

Sinn Fein MP for the area Michelle Gildernew said no injuries were reported so far.

She tweeted: "I hope that remains the case and that those trying to extinguish the fire are safe and successful."

In a statement, the NIFRS said: “There are currently 10 Fire Appliances in attendance, including a High Volume Pumping Appliance, 2 Aerial Appliances and a Water Tanker."

11 appliances are currently dealing with the large fire outside Lisnaskea, co Fermanagh. Credit: Pacemaker

The incident is ongoing.