Garda checkpoints as Republic moves to tighter Covid-19 restrictions

Tighter coronavirus restrictions have now come into effect across the Republic of Ireland.

All counties moved to Level 3 of the country’s Covid-19 plan at midnight, as the number of cases continues to rise.

Under the Level 3 restrictions, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

An Garda Síochána says 132 large-scale checkpoints a day will be in place on main arterial routes, as well as thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “This will be a major policing operation across the country with high visibility of Garda members to support public health measures.

"An Garda Síochána is encouraging people not to travel out of their county unless it is for essential purposes.

"As an organisation rooted in the community, An Garda Síochána understands the difficulties these measures place on everybody.

“More than ever, we all need to work together and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

One death and a further 432 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic on Tuesday.