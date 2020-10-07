Grant scheme to support hospitality businesses in north west

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced a grant scheme to support hospitality businesses in the north west.

It comes after tighter restrictions were put in place in the Derry and Strabane council area amid a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Small businesses will receive £800 for every two weeks they are closed, while larger businesses will receive £1,200 for two weeks.

Mr Murphy said the scheme will run “for the duration of the restrictions”.

He said the restrictions in the north west are “necessary to preserve lives, but they have a very damaging impact on the hospitality sector.”

The minister said the Executive is “doing its best” to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19.

However he added that the end of the Government’s furlough scheme at the end of this month is “deeply worrying” and called again for it to be extended.

The news of the grant scheme has been welcomed by Hospitality Ulster.

Colin Neill described it as a “much-needed intervention”, but said “for many it will still not cover the bills that need paid”.

He added: “These businesses are facing a very bleak period and it is only right that the finance minister has promptly delivered this grant scheme.

“Hospitality businesses in the north west have not had a proper or fair chance to trade for a large part of this year and we hope that this quick fix will only be a temporary measure.

“The hospitality industry is particularly important to the north west economy and it is vital that it is allowed to reopen in a safe way following the end of the current restrictions."

Mr Neill called on everyone in the industry and wider community to double down in their efforts to "get the virus under control".

He added: “We will continue to work with the Executive to make the case for the hospitality industry at this very difficult time.”