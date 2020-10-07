'No fear' as NI face Bosnia-Herzegovina - Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his team will travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina with "no fear" in their Euro playoff semi-final.

Thursday’s game sees the team aim to book a playoff final spot against either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland.

Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Northern Ireland 2-0 two years ago in the Nations League.

“They’re in the higher echelons of the Nations League groups and they’re a team that will expect to win at home,” Baraclough told UTV.

“Fans in the ground understand which I think is great for us as well.

“We’ve got no fear going there - if we play our game and bring our best game to the table, I think we are as good as anyone.”

The match will also see Steven Davis earn his 120th cap to become Northern Ireland’s most capped player.

He said it’s hard to sum up what it means to break Pat Jennings’ record, but said it’s something he is “incredibly proud of”.

Steven Davis said: “I’ll not be thinking about it too much going into the game because of what’s at stake, but I do have to say I took a little step back after equaling Pat’s record.

“After the number of messages I got I took a step back and actually realised it is an unbelievable achievement and something I’m incredibly proud of.”

He added that he believes the team can get the right result against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“It’s massive for us, it’s a game we’ve been waiting for for a long time, probably our biggest game in the last few years,” said Davis.

“We’re looking forward to it and I believe we’ve got the quality to go there and get a result.”