Coronavirus pandemic 'on track to become much worse' warns Health Minister

The Health Minister has said the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland is 'on tack to become much worse'.

Robin Swann admitted the increase in infections in the region is now outpacing the increase in testing.

Despite this fact, the Department of Health recorded the highest number of daily tests, at 9,794 between 10am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

"That's the highest number of daily tests. We're still testing more people per head of population than England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland," said Mr Swann.

The Health Minister also spoke to those who are 'ignoring the rules'.

"Sadly, there is a minority... it's what I would now call a willful complacency.

"In fact, it's a two-fingered salute to the rest of us."

Watch the Health Minister's update on the coronavirus pandemic:

Wednesday's figures:

One more person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The official death toll now stands at 586, but that figure is expected to significantly increase when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

1 Death

828 New Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health has also recorded 828 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, out of 6,003 individuals tested.

There have been 4,417 cases in the last seven days.

Numbers have been highest in the Belfast area (1,084 cases in the last seven days), followed by the Derry City and Strabane area (959 cases).

There are currently 106 people in hospital with coronavirus – 14 are being treated in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.

There are 34 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 9 suspected outbreaks.

We are 'not crying wolf':

First Minister Arlene Foster says Stormont ministers are "not crying wolf" over the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

The DUP leader acknowledged that people are "fed up" with Covid-19 and "want it to be over and done with" but urged continued compliance with public health rules.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the actions of the public would determine how bad the second wave got.

Things are going to get worse if people don't act now. Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister

Northern Ireland's leaders were giving evidence to Stormont's Executive Committee as the numbers of new infections continue to spiral and hospital admissions increase.

Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill both expressed concern at Wednesday's figures which appear to be "starting to ramp up again".

The Executive is due to meet on Thursday to discuss further restrictions.

Ms O'Neill said that from a scientific perspective it "seems unlikely" that the current restrictions will be sufficient to bring the R number back to less than one.

She said the Executive would ideally want to give people plenty of notice if they were to introduce lockdown measures.

But she stressed that sometimes ministers had no choice but to act swiftly in response to alarming data on the spread of the virus.

Fears for the economy:

Earlier, Economy Minister Diane Dodds urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to "step up" to save jobs, describing the new support scheme to replace furlough as "not enough".

Speaking separately, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said there was an onus on the Treasury to provide additional financial support to the region if it had to enter a fresh period of widespread restrictions.

He announced a £350,000 Executive-funded grant scheme to support hospitality businesses impacted by added localised restrictions in force in the Derry and Strabane Council area.

But Mr Murphy said if Northern Ireland was to enter a more restrictive lockdown - a circuit breaker, the Treasury will need to allow more funding to support the region.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Peter Weir said he wants schools to remain open in the event of stronger restrictions, warning the most disadvantaged children would be hardest hit by closures.

"If children miss further elements of school I think that would be damaging to their education and also there is a strong argument that the more children miss, however much we try to put mitigation measures in place, it will also hit those who are more socially disadvantaged at a harder level than others," he told the Stormont Education Committee.