Two Ulster rugby players test positive for Covid-19

Two Ulster Rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19.

One is a senior and the other an academy player; both are asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Five players and a member of support staff have been identified as close contacts.

All group training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice.

Ulster Rugby medical director Michael Webb said: "Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately."

Ulster take on Welsh outfit Ospreys on Saturday in the group stage of rugby's Pro14 tournament.

Dr Webb added: "We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved."

Further testing of players and staff is due to take place on Thursday.