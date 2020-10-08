Executive to meet to discuss further Covid-19 measures

The Executive is due to meet to discuss further measures to tackle spread of coronavirus.

One further death and 828 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded by the Health Department on Wednesday.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that the pandemic is “on track to become much worse” in Northern Ireland.

Additional restrictions have been introduced in the Derry and Strabane council area, where case numbers have been high.

The finance minister on Wednesday announced a grant scheme to support the hospitality sector in the north west.

Conor Murphy said the scheme is designed to be able to continue if restrictions extended beyond two weeks, and could be replicated in other council areas.

Hospitality Ulster says the scheme will help some, but won’t cover the bills for many others.

It comes as the Government considers temporarily closing pubs and restaurants in England as part of new restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19.