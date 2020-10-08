Family bereaved by suicide for third time call for better access to services

A Londonderry family recently bereaved a third time by suicide are calling for better access to addiction and mental health services after they struggled to get help for their loved one. Anne Maxwell's daughter passed away a few weeks ago, aged 32. Charlotte Smith is buried beside her sister Kelly. They died 10 years apart. Two lives lost to suicide.

“I got down on my knees and begged her, please Charlotte try and get off these drugs,” Anne told UTV News. “I knew it was going to bury her, I knew all these years I said, 'we're going to end up burying her you know'. "

Charlotte Smith pictured. Credit: Family Photo

Eighteen years ago, the two sisters’ father Noel also took his own life. Charlotte’s brother Glen said: “When my father passed the way he did, it just had a massive impact on Kelly, Charlotte would have been really close to Kelly. “So when Kelly passed, the way she did by suicide again, Charlotte's world just fell apart to be honest with you."

Charlotte pictured with her sister Kelly. Credit: Family Photo

Charlotte struggled with drug addiction and poor mental health. In her last few weeks, the mum-of-two tried to get clean but found accessing services to help with her problems was difficult. "I don't know, every phone call we made, every door we knocked, it was just getting passed onto somebody else,” Glen explained. “Or 'we'll ring you back in three weeks for an assessment, and then we'll ring you back in a further two weeks for an appointment', it was frustrating." Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O’Neill said Charlotte’s is a familiar story. "I'm hearing from people on the ground, whilst there are services in suicidal crisis with mental health needs, people with additional complex needs such as the use of alcohol or drugs, are having difficulty accessing timely services to meet their needs," she commented.

"Because their needs are much more complex, they are often asked to go on waiting lists for addiction services rather than getting prompt mental health treatments."

Charlotte's family are calling for better help for those struggling with mental health and addiction problems. Credit: UTV

Charlotte's family are channelling their grief into their campaign. A call for more mental health and addiction services in an effort to prevent further suffering for others.

Her brother Glen added: "When I was looking at Charlotte in her coffin, she was so, so beautiful. And I just couldn't help looking at her and thinking, she deserved some kind of help."

For help & support: