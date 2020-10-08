Housing activity strong but surveyors 'cautious' about winter outlook

Northern Ireland housing activity is still strong, but surveyors are more cautious about the winter months, a report has found.

The RICS and Ulster Bank survey showed the local market’s strong performance has continued in September.

However it said expectations for rising prices in the three months ahead have eased.

"The housing market once again showed resilience with September bringing another month of strong sales across the price bands,” Samuel Dickey from RICS NI said.

“We see the impact of the stamp duty holiday, pent-up demand, and also the behavioural changes post lockdown, as strong contributing factors to the current market conditions.

“In the coming months as more buyers find new homes, we envisage a continuous demand in the market but at a more sustainable and affordable level."