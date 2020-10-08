Ireland squad for final two rounds of Six Nations named

Ireland have named their squad for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

Johnny Sexton will once again captain the side, with call-ups for Ulster's Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, and Rob Herring.

Ireland - who sit fourth in the championship - face Italy at the Aviva Stadium on 24 October, before going to Paris for the game against France the following Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell said: "We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championship."

Among the six uncapped players in the squad, Will Connors, Hugo Keenan and Shane Daly have all come through the Ireland Sevens programme.

There are also first call-ups for Ed Byrne, Ryan Baird and Jamison Gibson-Park.