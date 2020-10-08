NI economic output ‘falls to all-time low’

Northern Ireland’s economic output has fallen to an all-time low amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NISRA, output decreased by 13.6% over the quarter to June 2020.

The agency said it marked an “all-time series low” for the Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index.

Construction output in the second quarter was down 30% compared to the first quarter, and down 30% compared to the same quarter last year.

NISRA said both the quarterly and annual decreases were "the largest decreases on record".

Meanwhile the economy minister says Stormont doesn't have the “financial firepower” to have the lockdown measures seen earlier this year.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds. Credit: UTV

Diane Dodds said any introduction of tighter restrictions would require support from the UK Government.

“The Northern Ireland Executive does not have the financial firepower to have the kind of lockdown measures we had in March, April and May of this year,” the minister said.

“We know by July of this year, 330,000 people had their wages subsidised through either the furlough scheme or the self-employed scheme.

“That is a huge intervention in the economy, as well as this department giving out over a third of a billion in grants to individual businesses and rates in certain sectors being waived for the whole of the financial year.

“There are enormous interventions that have taken place and if we are to tighten restrictions again, then we need the financial help from our national government.”

Ms Dodds said regulations had to protect public health as well as jobs and livelihoods.

“These are exceedingly difficult times, both on the health front and on the economic front,” continued the minister.

“But I really do believe that we will not resolve the Covid-19 and the health pandemic by destroying the economy.

“That is a hugely important message to remember.

“We must take balanced decisions and decisions that are taken in the round that support people and families and communities.”