Rower injured after fireworks thrown in south Belfast

A rower has been injured and a boat has been damaged amid reports of young people throwing fireworks in south Belfast.

It happened in the Ormeau Bridge area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 5pm and located a group of young people who matched the description of the reports.

A 12-year-old boy was taken home and cautioned in relation to a number of offences in the presence of his parents.

Police said he will now be referred to the youth diversion officer.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, at this time of year we begin to see an increase in incidents involving fireworks.

“The misuse of fireworks, which are essentially made up of explosive materials, is an extremely reckless act, which can result in serious harm and life changing injuries.

“This irresponsible action not only threatened the life of the people using boats on the river, but also of the person throwing the fireworks and those who were also present at that time.”

They added: “It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and if detected, you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident who has yet to come forward, to contact police on 101.”