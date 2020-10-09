£600k cocaine seized as police uncover drugs factory in Cookstown

Police have seized cocaine with a street value of £600,000 after uncovering a drugs manufacturing factory in the Cookstown area. The PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit were carrying out the planned operation on Thursday night when they uncovered the suspected Class A drugs. Officers also seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £4,000, a large quantity of drugs paraphernalia, £10,000 in cash and a high end car.

As a result, three men aged 25, 27, 28, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, including possession of Class A controlled drug, possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. Police say the suspects were wearing chemical suits and in the middle of manufacturing and preparing drugs for distribution when they arrived.

Drugs and cash seized by police during a planned operation in the Cookstown area on Thursday night. Credit: PSNI

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “The operation also involved five searches within the last 24 hours of residential and commercial premises in the Mid Ulster area, where a significant number of children’s party equipment and other leisure equipment and vehicles were seized. “This demonstrates the range of criminality this organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale, is involved in. "

I believe our actions have significantly disrupted the crime gang’s activities. Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee

DS McKee continued: “The scale and nature of the operation has demonstrated the capacity, capability and intention of the gang, which is to cause fear and harm to individuals, local communities and wider society. They seek to profit from exploiting vulnerable people. “Drugs cause significant harm. Not only do they pose a risk to the lives of people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the distressing fall out associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation. “People who bring these drugs into our communities do not care about this pain and misery, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make." She concluded: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue its relentless pursuit of those engaged in drugs criminality.” The PSNI is urging anyone who has information to help tackle drug dealing, to call 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.