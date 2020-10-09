Contraband tobacco worth £75k in evaded tax seized in Belfast

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit have seized a large quantity of contraband tobacco in Belfast.

Officers searched a car in the Shore Road area on Wednesday and discovered a large quantity of contraband tobacco. A house was also searched in the same area where a further quantity of tobacco was seized, along with a further amount recovered on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan continued: "The cost of duty lost on this tobacco is £75,440, money that should be going back into the local economy.

"Be under no illusion there is no such thing as a victimless crime. If you purchase illegal products you are depriving local traders of the chance to earn an honest living. The only person profiting from this type of crime is the persons selling the goods.

"Police along with our colleagues in HMRC will continue to disrupt those who are intent on trading in illicit goods. "

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies.

"Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £1.9 billion a year. This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.

“Anyone with information about this type of crime can report it to HMRC online, or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”