Finance Minister Conor Murphy has responded to the Chancellor's announcement, saying the expansion of the Job Support Scheme will remove a cliff edge for many businesses in Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that the government is set to pay two thirds of wages for workers who are legally unable to attend their jobs due local lockdown restrictions and forcing the business in which they work to close.

Rishi Sunak said he was expanding the Jobs Support Scheme to protect jobs and support businesses ahead of what may be a "difficult winter" with the coronavirus pandemic.

Any business in the UK forced to close their premises due to local restrictions will be eligible for cash grants worth up to £3,000 per month - up from the £1,500 every three weeks which was available previously.

Employees in these businesses will have two thirds of their wages paid by the government, up to £2,100 a month.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy responded: “As the Executive considers how best to respond to the rising levels of Covid-19, the additional £200m for the Executive and the enhanced Job Support Scheme for businesses in areas under local restrictions are welcome.

“Earlier this week I announced a support scheme for businesses forced to limit their operations in the Derry & Strabane Council area.

"The payments under this scheme are higher than the equivalent scheme in England. This remains the case with the exception of the largest businesses and this additional funding gives the Executive the ability to consider further increasing its support.

“With the furlough scheme due to end at the end of October my main concern was continued support with wages. I am therefore pleased that the enhanced Job Support Scheme will remove a cliff edge for many businesses”.

Minister Murphy continued: “I am conscious that there will be many businesses and workers who will fall outside this scope of this scheme. I will be discussing with Executive colleagues how we can best use this additional funding to protect livelihoods.”