Michelle O'Neill self-isolating after family member tests positive

Sinn Féin says deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is self-isolating after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The party added that she is now being tested herself.

A statement from Sinn Féin said: "Michelle will continue to follow the public health advice and carry out her duties in government remotely."

Ms O’Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday announced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

These included expanding the wearing of face-coverings and a new regime of penalties for breaches of the Covid-19 rules.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from NISRA showed that four deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week of 26 September to 2 October.

It said the total coronavirus-related deaths figure stands at 906.