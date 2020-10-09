More than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NI

Northern Ireland has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours for the first time, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health said a total of 1,080 people tested positive for Covid-19 in its most recent reporting period.

It brings the seven-day total for positive tests to 5,272. There were no further deaths.

In that period the highest cases have been in Belfast (1,346), Derry City & Strabane (1,242), Newry Mourne & Down (592) and Mid Ulster (423).

Hospital admissions have continued to rise, with a total of 132 inpatients - sixteen people are now in intensive care.

The rise in cases saw the Northern Ireland Executive bring in new measures including expanding mandatory face coverings in more public places and harsher penalties for breaching restrictions.

Tighter restrictions were put in place in the Derry and Strabane council area amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from NISRA, which also looks at deaths in the community, showed that four deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week of 26 September to 2 October.

It said the total coronavirus-related deaths figure stands at 906.