QUB offers 'rent holiday' for students studying from home

Queen’s University is offering students a three-month ‘rent holiday’ if they choose to leave their accommodation amid the coronavirus restrictions.

The university says it recognises that some students may wish to complete the online elements of their courses from home this semester.

In these circumstances, Queen’s said their payments would be paused from 9 October to 9 January.

The university added that if asked to self-isolate, students will also not be charged rent for the initial 14-day period.

It said it will be confirming the details with students in Queen’s Accommodation on Friday.

“Our student accommodation remains a safe and welcoming environment,” a statement from the university continued.

“The university has put in place extensive measures to support the minority of students who have been asked to self-isolate.

“We reiterate that students should follow public health guidelines, avoid unnecessary travel and carefully consider the risks of returning to their family home when many young people may be asymptomatic.”