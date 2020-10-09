Republic of Ireland lose to Slovakia in Euro 2020 play-off

The Republic of Ireland’s dream of Euro 2020 qualification is over after they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia.

The game remained goalless after extra-time, with Stephen Kenny’s side left to rue a series of missed chances.

Alan Browne came closest to securing a late winner when his shot came back off a post, after an earlier chance was passed up by Conor Hourihane.

The Republic ultimately exited the competition 4-2 on penalties, after Browne's spot-kick was saved and Matt Doherty's effort came back off the crossbar.