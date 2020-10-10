902 more coronavirus cases, as weekly figure tops 5000

No new coronavirus-related deaths and 902 more positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 5,836 people were tested for Covid-19 during that time, according to the figures.

In the last seven days, 5,475 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll remains at 587, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.Department of Health: Covid-19 data dashboard

Belfast had had the most positive cases in the last 7 days, with 1,389. Derry and Strabane are close behind, with 1,314.

134 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus – 19 are in intensive care and on a ventilator.

There are 36 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.